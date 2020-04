WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that our community is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. We are reporting an additional four cases, bringing Walla Walla County’s case count to 57.

Case Overview:

• Total cases: 57

• Hospitalized: 5

• Employment:

o Tyson: 9

o First Fruits: 5

• Long Term Care Facilities: 6 (employee or resident)

More information about the cases: Community of residence, age and gender can be found on our websit