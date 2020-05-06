WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are reporting an additional six cases, bringing Walla Walla County’s case count to 94, as of 11:20 AM today.
Case Overview: Confirmed Cases: 94 (including Tyson employees that reside within Walla Walla County) Hospitalized: 4 Recovered: 34 More information about cases, including community of residence, age and gender, can be found on the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) website.
Walla Walla County health officials are receiving reports of COVID-19 parties occurring in our community, where noninfected people mingle with an infected person in an effort to catch the virus. As COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla County continue to rise, health officials strongly recommend you remain vigilant with physical distancing to limit community transmission of the virus.
While some people with COVID-19 are considered to have mild symptoms, others are at higher risk for severe illness. Health officials stress that there is much we don’t know about COVID-19. Epidemiologist don’t know if immunity is a sure thing, if reinfection is possible, or if virus could continue living inside you. They do know that even the young can be hospitalized, survivors may suffer long-term damage, and even a ‘mild’ case isn’t mild.
Maintaining physical distancing is one of the best tools we can use to avoid exposure to the virus and help slow the spread. Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, and cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you must go out in public.
If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911. For non-urgent needs and questions, you can call 211 or our COVID-19 hotline at 509-524-2647.