WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that our community is experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases. We are reporting an additional seven (7) cases, bringing Walla Walla County’s case count to forty-three four (44).

Case Overview:

• Total cases: 44

• Hospitalized: 3

• Employment:

o Tyson: 9

o First Fruits: 5

“The critical point of information we want the greater Walla Walla Valley to understand is that we are NOT in the clear and we need to be diligent in staying home,” said Meghan DeBolt, Director. “When or if you are in public spaces, keep 6-feet distance from others, wear a face covering if you cannot ensure this physical distancing, WASH YOUR HANDS, and please, please stop congregating at parks and other spaces – we need your help to keep our community safe.”

“Although the State of Washington has seen a ‘flattening of the curve’, Walla Walla County has not,” said DeBolt. “Now is not the time to rebel against the stay at home orders; we are on the brink of having broader community transmission and need to be diligent for a few more weeks.”