WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are reporting the county's second coronavirus-related death along with two new positive cases Friday afternoon. This brings the county's total to 97 cases and two deaths.

A hospitalized local resident, who tested positive for COVID-19, passed away on May 7. The resident was a gentleman in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

Case Overview:

Confirmed Cases: 97

Hospitalized: 2

Recovered: 54

Deaths: 2

More information about cases, including community of residence, age and gender, can be found on the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) website.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911. For non-urgent needs and questions, you can call 211 or our COVID-19 hotline at 509-524-2647.