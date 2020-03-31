WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - Providence Medical Group is now offering drive-through screening and testing at Urgent Care for people WITH SYMPTOMS of COVID-19.
The PMG COVID-19 Fast Track Clinic is located at the white tent on the north side of Urgent Care, 1025 S. Second Ave. The drive-through is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
The PMG COVID-19 Fast Track Clinic allows people to be rapidly screened, and if appropriate tested, without leaving their cars. They also receive COVID-19 information and directions for home care and isolation. It is important to note that due to shortages in testing supplies, testing will only be done if the patient meets criteria.
Drive-through patients with severe symptoms of possible COVID-19 or concerning vital signs are asked to enter the clinic to be seen by a provider. Patients enter through a separate door that was once the ambulance bay on the north side of the building. This ensures they remain a safe distance from other Urgent Care patients.
People going to Urgent Care for injuries and other concerns enter through the usual entrance of the Urgent Care clinic, and are asked not to use the drive-through.
The PMG COVID-19 Fast Track Clinic is part of Providence Medical Group’s ongoing efforts to meet the challenge presented by the virus in our community, while also providing safe care for other patients with medical needs separate from COVID-19. These efforts include:
• Family Medicine’s East Entrance Clinic for contagious illness that may include a cough and/or fever. The East Entrance Clinic, which also conducts COVID testing, provides a separate entrance and processes for Family Medicine so those who are ill are not sharing waiting areas with people who are not.
• Drive-up scheduled nurse visits for vaccinations at Family Medicine. Adults and children can remain in their cars while receiving a vaccination. To arrange a drive-through vaccination at Family Medicine, call 509-897-3700.
• ExpressCare Virtual at www.virtual.providence.org, which allows patients to be seen virtually through a phone, laptop, tablet or computer.
• More virtual options are in progress that will allow patients to see their primary care provider and some specialists online.
