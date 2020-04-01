WALLA WALLA, WA – Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has deployed the Washington National Guard to provide important help to Washington communities to ensure critical food banks remain stocked and operational.
The Washington National Guard will deploy to Walla Walla County April 2 – 30, 2020, where will be filling an important need at our local food banks. They take the place volunteers who are following the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” directive, and provide extra assistance needed during this critical time.
We ask that you welcome them in the community as they package and distribute meals at local food bank operations.