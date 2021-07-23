WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) and health care partners will open vaccine clinics on the first three Wednesdays in August (August 4, 11, 18). All three clinics will be held at the Providence Southgate campus. The clinics on August 4 and 11 will run from 3-5 p.m. and the clinic on August 18 will offer extended hours and will run from 3-7 p.m. Clinics held after August 18 will be announced later as DCH evaluates the vaccine interest level in the county.
All clinics will offer interested residents both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. There will be a mix of first- and second-dose appointments, along with walk-in appointments available from 3:30-5 p.m. on August 4 and 11.
Walk-in appointments will also be welcome on August 18 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Anyone arriving at the clinic for a vaccine should use the main entrance of the building and are asked to not use the urgent care entrance of the facility. Anyone under the age of 12 years old is not eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Those interested in receiving the J&J vaccine must be 18-years old or over. People younger than 18-years old will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have written parental consent or bring a parent or guardian with them to their vaccine appointment. Everyone interested in scheduling an appointment should complete the following steps:
• Step 1: Go to https://www.covidwwc.com/clinics.
• Step 2: Scroll through the list of first-dose clinics and click the “Schedule an Appointment,” button after confirming eligibility under the selected clinic.
• Step 3: Select an appointment time and complete the registration process.
Residents who are homebound or without Internet/computer access can call the DCH helpline (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating that they are homebound or do not have access to the internet or a computer