WALLA WALLA, WA – Have you been affected by recent flooding?
Walla Walla County and the State of Washington are compiling damage estimates for the purpose of requesting possible help from FEMA and SBA. If there is enough damage throughout the county, it is possible that assistance will come in the form of monetary grants to individuals from FEMA and low interest loans.
There is no guarantee that this will happen, but if you have flood damage it is extremely important that you call (509) 524-2913 to report that damage. The deadline for compiling this information is February 21, 2020.
Owners, renters and businesses, please report.
- If your primary residence was affected, including personal belongings, then report it.
- If your apartment or their contents were damaged, then report it.
- If your manufactured home or trailer where you live is damaged, then report it.
- If your business was affected loss of business and/or damage, then report it.
- If your residence is isolated because of loss of road access, then report it.
This reporting number is only for Walla Walla County and only to report flood damage. If you live outside of Walla Walla County, contact the emergency management office for your county.
There are three operators available from 9-5 daily to receive your call. If lines are busy or after these hours please leave your contact information, name, phone number and they will call you back as soon as possible. Even if you have no intention of requesting help from government agencies, please help your neighbors by reporting your damage so that they can adequately document the effect on the county as a whole.
The call-in number is: (509) 524-2913