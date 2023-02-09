WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) posted about an increase in scam call reports claiming to be from the office. The caller will make claims about missing a court date or information regarding a high-profile case.
"The kicker is that the suspect(s) are rude, inappropriate, and demand money," said the post; "things we will not do!"
Be aware of calls claiming to be from the Sheriff's Office. If a deputy actually does call you, WWCSO says they will always provide specific information "related to our lawful purpose."
If you think you have received one of these scam calls, check how valid it is by calling 509-524-5400.
