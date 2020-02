WALLA WALLA, WA- The Walla Walla Emergency Management team with the Red Cross are stationed at the Walla Walla Fairground Pavilion for those who are displaced by floodwaters this weekend.

The Red Cross has necessity items prepared for those who may need them.

Walla Walla County Emergency Management also has sandbags, not sand still at Koncrete Industries. It is first come first serve.