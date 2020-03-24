WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County health officials are confirming that a second local resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Walla Walla County woman in her 20s is under home isolation. As with any and all cases, they will be under home isolation for fourteen days and until they are fever free for 72-hours.
The case investigation is undergoing and the Department of Community Health (DCH) is working with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with this person.
“We understand our community wants details about each case,” said Meghan DeBolt, Director. “However, we (the DCH) will not report on the exact location of the case. We want the community to know that we are doing a thorough investigation, instructing each case and contact to stay home under isolation, and we are calling them daily for monitoring purposes.”
We encourage all residents of our community to take this very seriously. However, do not feel helpless – as a community we can control the spread of this virus. We need to stay home, stay safe. For those who are part of our communities’ essential services, thank you and please be careful.