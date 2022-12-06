WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike.
FLU:
The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual.
So far in Washington 11 adults and 2 children have died of the flu this season.
"There are 10-20 people in the hospital in Walla Walla with a respiratory disease on any given day, with influenza being the leading cause," said Elizabeth Bowen, R.N. at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
RSV:
According to Providence St. Mary's there have been 133 documented cases of respiratory synctial virus (RSV) since November 1.
"There has been a 20% increase in RSV cases over the past three weeks," Bowen said.
COVID:
COVID-19 continues to persist with 118 new cases in Walla Walla County in the last month. The bulk of new COVID cases are in those aged 65 and older.
Steps to stay safe:
Get a flu shot.
Get a COVID vaccine and booster.
Avoid close contact with sick people.
Stay home if you're sick.
Cover your cough.
Wash your hands frequently.
Mask-up around vulnerable people.
