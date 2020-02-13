UPDATE 2/14/2020
BURBANK, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has announced the missing woman has been found.
BURBANK, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 45-year-old woman.
She was last seen/heard from around 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Burbank area. She left without her needed medication and may be in medical danger.
If you have seen her or know where she is, contact the Sheriff's Office at (509)524-5400. Non-Emergency Dispatch: (509)527-1960.