Walla Walla County Sheriff searching for wanted man

BURBANK, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Wanted man for failing to appear for sentencing.

36-year-old Nathan D. R. Sherbahn is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on two counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance to Minors. Sherbahn is known to frequent Tri-Cites, Sunnyside, and Dayton. 

Weight: approx. 210

Height: 6' 0"

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Red

If you see Sherbahn or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office at (509) 527-1960. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND HIM.  

