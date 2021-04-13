Walla Walla County Sheriff searching for wanted man

BURBANK, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Wanted man for failing to appear for sentencing.
36-year-old Nathan D. R. Sherbahn is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on two counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance to Minors. Sherbahn is known to frequent Tri-Cites, Sunnyside, and Dayton.
Weight: approx. 210
Height: 6' 0"
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Red
If you see Sherbahn or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office at (509) 527-1960. PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND HIM.