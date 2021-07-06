Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office to site or tow vehicles parked along Mojonnier Road
WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is restricting roadside parking on Mojonnier Road between Mission Road and Beet Road/Frog Hollow Road.
 
There are signs placed on both sides of the road by the county engineer as per Walla Walla County Code 10.08.
 
If you are found to be parked there, or anywhere else on sections of county roads posted for “No Parking,” you may be cited and/or have your vehicle towed at your expense for public safety concerns.

