Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office to site or tow vehicles parked along Mojonnier Road

...LIGHTNING THREAT OVERNIGHT TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY DRY AND WINDY
CONDITIONS TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
.Increased storm chances overnight through tomorrow morning
followed by dry and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. This is
attributable to an upper low lifting north and east the next 24
hours that will break down a ridge that is currently overhead.
Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible during the overnight hours
extending into early Wednesday morning. These storms look to form
over the northeast mountains, as well as parts of south central
Washington, before moving northeastward by Wednesday afternoon.
This will be followed by moderate winds and critical RH from the
east slopes and eastern Gorge across the Basin.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, WA641, WA675, AND
WA681...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern
Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 675 Eastern Washington
Southern Columbia Basin and 681 Yakama Alpine District.
* THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 2 to 3 expected. Isolated to widely
scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly after
midnight and continuing through Wednesday morning. High-based
storms are anticipated with a low chance of wetting rain.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent Wednesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...The potential for lightning followed by gusty winds
will lead to increased fire danger, especially for any
holdover fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&