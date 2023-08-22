WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam.
According to WWCSO, Residents are reportedly receiving phone calls from an individual claiming they are a deputy with the WWCSO.
The person posing as a deputy then tells the resident there is a warrant out for their arrest.
The scammer will inform the potential victim of a way to "pay off" the warrant.
WWCSO states "The deputies of the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office pride ourselves on our customer service. It is because of this pride that we prefer face-to-face interaction with our customers"
According to WWCSO, deputies will not call to settle warrants.
You will never be asked by the WWCSO to settle a warrant with gift cards.
