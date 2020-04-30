WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Department of Community Health (DCH) has started receiving test results from the testing of Tyson Foods employees at Wallula, WA. Of the 400 received today, 56 are COVID-19 positive. Of the positives, 4 are Walla Walla County residents.

Total Tyson tests received as of Press Release: 400

Total Positive: 56

Walla Walla County: 4

Benton-Franklin Health District: 31

Umatilla County: 1

Total Negative: 344

The disease investigation team at DCH will continue to receive results throughout the rest of the day, tomorrow, and likely this weekend. DCH will conduct contact tracing for positive Walla Walla County test results. Employees who have tested negative are eligible to return to work. Positive employees can return to work after 7 symptom-free days. The reopening date of the plant will be determined by Tyson Foods: they will decide if there are enough healthy employees to safely operate.

Once operational, Tyson will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures outlined by DCH prior to the testing of the employees. These measures include screening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, placement of plexiglass dividers, and communication about COVID-19 with all employees, including those who are nonEnglish proficient.