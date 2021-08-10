Walla Walla Department of Community Health are starting a 'Vaccine Blitz' this week

WALLA WALLA, WA – In response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Walla Walla and the emergence of the Delta variant, the Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) and community partners are staging a Vaccine Blitz.
In addition to tonight’s Food Truck Night at the airport, DCH will open several vaccine clinics around the county throughout the next week to make the vaccine more readily available to the community.
The dates and times of each clinic are listed below as well as on the county vaccine clinic website.
- Tuesday, August 10: Prescott swimming pool, 4-7:30 p.m. • Wednesday, August 11: Walla Walla Community College, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, August 11: Providence Southgate Campus, 3-7 p.m.
- Thursday, August 12: HAPO Credit Union – Eastgate, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Thursday, August 12: Providence Southgate Campus, 3-7 p.m.
- Friday, August 13: HAPO Credit Union – College Place, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Friday, August 13: Providence Southgate Campus, 3-7 p.m.
All clinics will offer interested residents both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Both first and second-dose appointments are welcome, as are walk-in appointments. Anyone arriving at the Providence Southgate clinic for a vaccine should use the main entrance of the building and are asked to not use the urgent care entrance of the facility.
Anyone under the age of 12 years old is not eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Those interested in receiving the J&J vaccine must be 18-years old or over. People younger than 18-years old will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have written parental consent or bring a parent or guardian with them to their vaccine appointment.
Everyone interested in scheduling an appointment should complete the following steps:
Step 1: Go to https://www.covidwwc.com/clinics.
Step 2: Scroll through the list of first-dose clinics and click the “Schedule an Appointment,” button after confirming eligibility under the selected clinic.
Step 3: Select an appointment time and complete the registration process.
Residents who are homebound or without Internet/computer access can call the DCH helpline (509) 524-2647 and leave their name, date of birth, phone number, and a message stating that they are homebound or do not have access to the internet or a computer.