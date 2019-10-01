WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the passing of Deputy John King, who served for 41 years in law enforcement.

Deputy King joined the sheriff's office in March of 2013 as Chief Criminal Deputy. He later retired but remained with the sheriff's office as a reserve deputy, and then became interim Chief in 2018 for a while before going back to reserve.

Deputy King began his law enforcement career in May 1979 in California, at 20 years old. He started with the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, then went to work at the Fullerton Police Department in November of 1979. He joined the Drug Enforcement Agency in 1987. In February of 1989 he began his career at the Los Angeles Police Department where he retired in 2013 as a Lieutenant. Overall, Deputy King served 41 years in law enforcement.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office describes Deputy King "as being a cop's cop with a sense of humor that could draw a crowd," saying he was "fair and honest, and you always knew where you stood with him. He was truly someone to idolize." The sheriff's office wrote that "his vast knowledge and insight into all things were astounding," and that he "took pride in his family."