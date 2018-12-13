WALLA WALLA, WA - Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday in Walla Walla after a search warrant was served at a home.
Walla Walla Police Detectives and Patrol Officers served a search warrant in the 600 block of Pleasant Street Wednesday at about 8 p.m. 39-year-old Murphy Scruggs of Walla Walla was wanted in connection with an identity theft/burglary case.
During the search of the home, suspected narcotics were found and a second search warrant for drugs was obtained. Numerous items connected with the identity theft/burglary case were also found. Six people were inside the home at the time of the search warrant, leading to the arrest of the people listed below.
39-year-old Murphy Scruggs of Walla Walla: Identity theft in the second degree - three counts, burglary in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree, possession of stolen property in the first degree, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance - three counts, use building for drug purposes, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
55-year-old Lisa Brock/Wallingford of Walla Walla: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of building for drug purposes, possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of stolen property in the first degree.
29-year-old Jillian Hamilton of Walla Walla: Possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia.
25-year-old Kaylee Jordan of Walla Walla: Possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a controlled substance - two counts, possession without pescription.
37-year-old Brett Baker of Walla Walla: Possession of a controlled substance - two counts, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of controlled substance without prescription, use of drug paraphernalia.