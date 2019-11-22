WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police detectives recovered nearly 200 fentanyl pills, oxycodone, methadone, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and cash after arresting a 21-year-old man on forgery charges.

The detectives had worked for several months on a drug investigation that led to the arrest of Efren Alejandro Serrano, 21, on November 20. Serrano was arrested on charges of forgery stemming from a separate investigation where he passed a counterfeit bill.

Police served a drug-related search warrant at Serrano's home in the 100 block of E. Maple Street and recovered the drugs along with a substantial amount of cash. Detectives also recovered stolen property and four firearms, two of which were confirmed stolen.

Serrano was arrested on the following charges: Possession of stolen Firearm; Possession with intent to deliver schedule II - Fentanyl; Possession with intent to deliver schedule II - Methamphetamine; Possession of schedule II - Oxycodone; Possession of schedule I - Psilocybin; Possession of drug paraphernalia.