WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
The caller said as they watched, they heard a rifle shot, then saw their partner fall down and roll downhill. They said they heard voices in the canyon after.
The caller went to check on their partner, who was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound. They looked and saw someone running away through a field. The hunter was taken to a nearby hospital where they still are.
Detectives were told about the cars and voices heard by the hunters, but no suspects have been named or apprehended. Anyone with information should contact dispatch at 509-527-3265.
