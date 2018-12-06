WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team assisted City Special Teams Unit Detectives in the service of a Narcotics Search Warrant in the 500 block of E. Oak Street Thursday morning at about 6 a.m.
During the search, 9 people were contacted in or outside the residence. Several arrests were made.
Investigators are still gathering evidence from the home and completing the investigation.
Those arrested include:
- 39-year-old Donald Demaray of Walla Walla for a WA State Department of Corrections Warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia
- 28-year-old Jessica Taylor of Walla Walla; Probable Cause arrest for previous crimes including possession of narcotics
- 30-year-old Ashlee Kveton of Walla Walla for tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia
Another arrest was made a few blocks from the house. 28-year-old Nathan Brown of Walla Walla was arrested for a felony Walla Walla County Superior Court Warrant.