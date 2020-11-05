Walla Walla doctor indefinitely suspended

OLYMPIA, WA - The Washington Medical Commission has indefinitely suspended the license of Vrajesh Patel, MD (#60654661).
Dr. Patel was found to have engaged in acts involving moral turpitude and conviction of a felony. Dr. Patel was found guilty of three counts of assault and two counts of harassment and was sentenced to five years in prison
Dr. Patel may petition to have his license reinstated after he has been released from prison, undergoes a multidisciplinary evaluation that finds him able to practice with reasonable skill and safety, passes a clinical skills evaluation and has personal appearances. He must also complete an evaluation with the Washington Physicians Health Program (WPHP). If WPHP determines that Dr. Patel requires ongoing monitoring, he must comply.
Legal documents in this case are available online by visiting the Washington Department of Health Provider Credential Search website.