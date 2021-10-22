Walla Walla drive-through flu shot campaign for Veterans

Walla Walla, WA - The Walla Walla Veteran Affairs (VA) has launched its flu shot campaign to vaccinate eligible Veterans at all VA clinic locations.
The flu shot vaccine gets updated annually, so it is recommended Veterans get it each year in the fall, as soon as flu shots are available.
The flu shot is safe and effective, and a person cannot get the flu from the flu shot.
If you are unable to make any of these drive-through clinics, contact your provider team to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated. Veterans enrolled in VA health care can also get flu shots in their community at other VA health care facilities, community urgent care providers in VA’s network, and community pharmacies in VA’s network.
Flu vaccination schedule for all of Walla Walla VA's clinic locations:
Walla Walla VA (Walla Walla VA campus):
Sept. 25 and Oct. 23 | 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Walla Walla VA campus (77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA)
Please enter via Poplar St. gate and follow directional signs; initial COVID-19 vaccinations will be available during the Oct. 23 event
Oct. 2 | 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Walla Walla Area Veterans Stand Down/Military Appreciation Event (Walla Walla VA campus; 77 Wainwright Dr., Walla Walla, WA)
Starting Sept. 28, modified drive-thru clinic on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of Bldg. 74 on the Walla Walla VA campus
La Grande VA Clinic:
Sept. 22 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
La Grande VA Clinic parking lot (202 12th St., La Grande, OR)
Lewiston VA Clinic:
Oct. 9, Oct. 23, and Nov. 6 | 7:00 a.m. – Noon
Lewiston VA clinic parking lot (1630 23rd Ave., Lewiston, ID)
Richland VA Clinic:
Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Richland VA Clinic (825 Jadwin Ave., Richland, WA)
Drive-thru clinic will be held in the Federal Bldg. parking lot
Yakima VA Clinic:
Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 | 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Yakima VA Clinic parking lot (717 Fruitvale Blvd., Yakima, WA)
Oct. 23 | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Yakima Veterans Stand Down & Benefits Fair (Yakima State Fair Park Sun Dome, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima, WA)
Enteprise VA Telehealth Clinic:
Oct. 4 | 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Enterprise VA Telehealth Clinic (401 NE 1st St., Enterprise, OR)
Drive-thru in parking lot and walk-in event