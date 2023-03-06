WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Fire crews with the Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire District #4 responded to a house fire at 2032 Delaware Street at around 3:50 a.m. on March 5.
According to a Walla Walla press release when crews arrived on scene they found a well-developed fire in the daylight basement of a two-story duplex.
After making sure that all residents were out of the duplex crews worked on putting the fire out. The fire was out by 4:30 a.m. but crews remained on scene until 7:30 to clean up hotspots and begin investigating the cause.
One minor burn to a resident was reported in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but does appear to be accidental according to Walla Walla Fire.
Property and content losses from the fire are estimated at $250,000.
