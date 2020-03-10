WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Walla Walla County's 911 Center, known as WESCOM, has gotten an upgrade to its data.
According to a release from the city of Walla Walla, WESCOM is now receiving accurate device location data for 911 calls from iPhones with iOS 12+ and Android phones version 4.0+. It will also receive emergency data from apps like Uber, wearables, connected homes and connected cars via the RapidSOS Clearinghouse.
The nation's 50-year-old 911 infrastructure was originally designed for landlines and gives almost no data to first responders beyond voice-only connections.
The RapidSOS Clearinghouse lets WESCOM access life-saving emergency data from additional sources for no extra cost.
"WESCOM welcomes this additional tool that is now available to assist dispatchers in locating callers more accurately, and in enhancing the ability to have expanded information when it is most needed," WESCOM Manager Steven Ruley said in the release.
RapidSOS Portal is free and is available to every authorized ECC nationwide.
"Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications is leading the way in 911 technology to improve emergency response," RapidSOS CEO Michael Martin said. "We are thrilled to provide WESCOM dispatchers with the information they need to get citizens help quickly in an emergency, saving lives and property."