WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications (WESCOM) has partnered with the global address system “what3words,” which makes it easier to pinpoint location. The system assists users in reporting specific locations immediately, making it easier for dispatchers to send appropriate units.
what3words has a specific reference to every single ten-foot square on the planet, based on a unique three-word combination.
Some examples they give include the Pioneer Park Band Stand, referenced by vote.dreams.awards, and the Walla Walla Senior Center, referenced by gather.guess.gets.
what3words has apps available on iOS and Android for users to find the three-word combination, with or without internet. When in a location that isn’t easy to describe, using the app or webpage will quickly get the caller and dispatcher on the same page.
Dispatchers can send the link to the website to anyone without app access. Callers would then only need to open the link and read the three words that show.
WESCOM encourages residents in the Walla Walla Valley to download the what3words app. Your three-word location will display in the app whenever it is opened, so long as it has a GPS connection.
