Walla Walla employees who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask

WALLA WALLA, WA — Beginning May 24, city of Walla Walla employees and patrons who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear a face covering in most city facilities, although they may wear one if they choose to.
City employees who are fully vaccinated will also not be required to wear a face covering when working outdoors or traveling in a vehicle with other people, nor required to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.
This update is in response to the May 13, 2021, guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed May 19, 2021, by Washington Secretary of Health Umair Shah, that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
City employees and patrons who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of physical distance when in a city facility or riding in a city vehicle with other people. Face coverings are available at the entrance to each facility.
City officials may modify these guidelines in the future as additional guidance is given by health officials.