WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The annual Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Parade will have a new route this year and the Kids Parade will return.
Due to construction in the downtown area, the parade will begin at Alder and 4th Street and then proceed east to Spokane St, then north to Main St, and then west to 7th.
The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days Parade will be Saturday, September, 3rd, at 10 a.m.
The Kids Parade returns this year and participants are asked to gather at the corner of Main and Spokane in front of the Walla Walla Bread Company.
On site registration begins at 9 a.m. and a parent or guardian must be present for a child to participate.
Entries for the Kids Parade can be made in the following categories: costume, pets, hot wheels, small floats, and group.
The Kids Parade starts at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd.
The Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days runs from Wednesday, August, 31st through Sunday, September, 4th.
