WALLA WALLA,WA- The Walla Walla Fairgrounds opened its doors to families and animals displaced by floodwaters around the Walla Walla River Thursday night.

Fairgrounds Manager Bill Ogg said barns I and H in Lot 6 are open to those who need a place to stay with their animals.

"Anyone can help themselves throughout the night, we have people with horses right now," said Ogg.

The fairgrounds has plenty of room right now, but Ogg will be on call to open more stalls as they need them.

The fairgrounds will be open to the public until the waters recede and services are no longer needed.

The National Weather Service predicts the Walla Walla River to crest by mid morning Friday around 19.7 feet; then recede as a much needed break in rain arrives for the weekend.

You can call the fairgrounds for more information at 509-527-3247 during the day and after hours at 509-520-3247.