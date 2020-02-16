Walla Walla family competes in fundraiser for special needs bike

WALLA WALLA, WA- 11-year old Gabe Scheel has been in a wheelchair for the past five years. That is because of a brain injury he sustained after he nearly drowned due to a seizure. In order for Gabe's body not to tighten up, he must do therapy to loosen his lower limbs mainly his hips. Part of that therapy is riding a bike.
"With his tone in his hips and back we need to exercise him and stretch him constantly everyday," said Tonya Scheel, Gabe's mother. "So putting him on the bike actually gets his hips moving and his legs moving and gives him a little bit of enjoyment in life."
Like most boys Gabe has outgrown his bike and needs a new one. But unlike most boys Gabe's bike costs $3,000 to $5,000.
"The bike we have, he has had for five years and it has been maxed out to it's growth" said Tonya.
Now the Scheels are competing with 240 others in a fundraiser called the Great Bike Giveaway. Whoever receives the most votes will get a bike similar to one Gabe has outgrown. For Gabe's mother getting that bike would allow her to see her son continue to enjoy life like he did before the injury.
"When he is in his wheelchair nobody really pays attention to him, now when he is on this bike he is a little boy, he is part of the community," said Tonya "It is a chance for him to get out and be part of that community."
Even if the Scheel's family isn't able to get enough votes, the company will still buy them a bike for Gabe if they raise at least $3,300. Click here to vote or donate.