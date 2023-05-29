WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- Walla Walla fire crews responded to a fast-growing shop fire on Memorial Day.
According to a post from Walla Walla County Fire District 8, crews responded to a shop fire in the 5100 block of Biscuit Ridge Road at 11:23 a.m. When they arrived, crews found two large outbuildings on fire, which was spreading quickly to the brush, trees and a car garage nearby.
Officials said firefighters contained the fire to the two buildings before it spread to a home and a fifth-wheel camper.
WWCFD 8 was assisted by Walla Walla Fire District 4, the City of Walla Walla Fire Department and the State of Washington Department of Natural Resources.
The fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
