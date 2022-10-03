WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on 109 N. 12th Avenue around 4 a.m. on Sunday, October, 2.
Fire crews arrived to find two large commercial buildings and multiple cars on fire.
According to a city of Walla Walla press release the fire was out by 5 a.m., but crews remained on scene until 10:20 a.m. mopping-up hotspots and investigating the cause of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the property damage is estimated at $200,000.
