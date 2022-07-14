WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
Walla Walla County Fire District 8 announced it's the winner of a $50,000 award from Northwest Farm Credit Services, NFCS.
WWFD #8 serves rural central Walla Walla County and NCFS donates funds that support rural communities like central Walla Walla County.
NCFS's goal is to improve the lives of customers, employees and communities as well as northwest agriculture, food and fiber industries.
Northwest Farm Credit Services recognizes the needed WWFD #8 has for a side X2 and Side 4x4 A-TV emergency medical and fire response vehicle. The vehicle will be equipped with snow tracks for winter as well as wild land firefighting equipment.
The wildland fire equipment will help fire crews access areas regular emergency vehicles can't.
The award will also help fun some personal protective equipment for volunteer firefighters part of Walla Walla Fire District #8.
