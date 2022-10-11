WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Walla Walla Fire Department is getting $27,000 worth of lifesaving equipment thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The WWFD will unveil its new equipment, a Holmatro Cutter, Spreader and Accessory Kit, on Thursday, October, 13.
The new tool will reduce the time it takes for first responders to remove victims from traffic accidents. It can cut and spread hardened steel and will also give the department the capability to respond to more complex traffic accidents, such as those involving heavy trucks or equipment.
WWFD Deputy Chief Eric Wood will be at the Sunmarket Firehouse Subs in Burbank on October, 13, at 10 a.m. for a check presentation, a demonstration of the new equipment will follow at the Walla Walla Training Center at 11 a.m.
