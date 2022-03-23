WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Walla Walla Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Anthony Spada was arrested on child molestation charges by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. They will complete their criminal investigation before the city will start their internal investigation.
Spada is on administrative leave. He has been told to stay out of city offices and that he cannot contact employees of the city. These measures will remain through both investigations.
“This is upsetting news to the entire community and city family, particularly our outstanding fire department,” said City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
