Walla Walla Firefighters rescue pets from a house fire Thursday evening

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla City Fire Department and the Walla Walla County Fire District 4 was called to a possible residential fire suggesting a dog bed was on fire in the basement.
Units arrived Thursday evening and found a two-story, split-level, single-family home completely charged with smoke. All occupants were out of the home safe however, the family’s pets were still inside the residence.
Firefighters made entry to the basement and confirmed the fire was out, and began the ventilation process to clear the smoke. During the secondary search of the residence, the family’s pets were located and were immediately brought outside. A small dog required oxygen for a short time and then was returned to the family along with two cats in good condition.
The fire was under control at 8:34 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined but presumed electrical in nature due to electrical appliances at the point of origin.
One person was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation of smoke inhalation. There were no injuries to firefighters. Estimated property and content losses are estimated at $12,000.