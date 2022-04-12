Walla Walla Foundry Inc. cited $93,600 for over 40 safety violations

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries is fining Walla Walla Foundry Inc. $93,600 after an inspection revealed over 40 health and safety regulations. L&I reported a variety of rule violations, like lack of planning, lack of hazard assessment, failure to provide safety equipment and failure to train workers.
L&I requires that the power supply to dangerous equipment is turned off and locked. This way, in the event of a power control incident, machinery does not start up unexpectedly and cause accidents.
Walla Walla Foundry Inc. was cited for failing to ensure dangerous equipment is off and locked. L&I also said the company did not supervise work in confined spaces.
Walla Walla Foundry Inc. was cited for 29 serious violations and 13 general violations. The company has filed an appeal.
