WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Incoming freshmen at Walla Walla High School will be welcomed into their first year of high school with the Into the Blue- Service, Fun and Connection event.
Into the Blue is a take on the previous Big Blue Weekend in previous years. The event is a two-day, one-night trip to Camp Wooten to help students feel a sense of belonging in their school community and help prepare for the upcoming year.
“This experience aligns beautifully with our District’s new Strategic Plan, Vision 2030,” says Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “During our listening sessions we heard from students and parents how important it is to support students as they transition to high school and this event will help foster relationships and connection between students and with staff.”
Festivities begin on September 11 with a kick-off celebration at the high school. The event is free for all freshmen students to attend.
Into the Blue will need volunteers including people with medical backgrounds, outdoor skills or camera operating knowledge. Interested volunteers should contact cstillman@wwps.org.
