WALLA WALLA, WA - First responders from multiple agencies including Providence St. Mary Medical Center will be participating in a full-scale mass casualty incident at Walla Walla Regional Airport.
A mass casualty incident (MCI), is defined as an event that overwhelms the local healthcare system, where the number of casualties vastly exceeds the local resources and capabilities in a short period of time, according to the National Library of Medicine.
At this event, fire and medical response will be there as well as local law enforcement agencies.
The exercise will be taking place on the apron at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
The scenario will involve approximately 40 volunteer actors with simulated injuries.
People watching may observe emergency equipment and vehicles, flashing lights, and sirens as part of the exercise.
The exercise will be conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
The Walla Walla Regional Airport maintains an emergency plan outlining response procedures and agencies that must effectively respond to and manage emergencies that occur on Airport property.
Federal law requires that this plan be tested via a simulated incident every three years.
People who watch need to stay away from the MCI exercise scene perimeter and first responder vehicles.
