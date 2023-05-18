WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Walla Walla Public Schools has received the first of three electric school buses that will serve the district starting in late May.
According to the Walla Walla School District the first electric bus will begin operating on local bus routes in late May. The district will receive the next two buses over the summer and they should be operational by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The three electric buses and charging stations were fully funded through an "Air Quality Clean Diesel Electric School Bus Grant” from the Department of Ecology.
The WWSD invites the public to an up-close look at the electric bus at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the SE Washington Transportation Cooperative at 1162 Entley St. in Walla Walla.
