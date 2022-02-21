WALLA WALLA — 

The annual Walla Walla Guitar Festival is back for its eleventh year of entertainment throughout downtown Walla Walla. 

For three days straight, six venues in the area will feature over two dozen acts. Some musicians are local, some regional, some national. 

The venues include the Marcus Whitman Ballroom, VFW Post 992, Walla Walla Eagles, Plumb Cellars and Henry Earl Wines. The festival starts March 11 and goes through March 13. 

On top of the numerous musical performances, there will be an acoustic showcase, a multi-venue guitar crawl, gospel brunch on Sunday and more. Multiple wineries from the area will also be in attendance, pairing local wines with different events. 

A variety of ticket options are available, ranging from single event admission to full festival admission with lodging included. 

“For obvious reasons, it has been a while since Walla Walla has been able to safely host an event of this magnitude, and we’re excited to welcome back the Walla Walla Guitar Festival for an 11th year,” said the marketing director for Visit Walla Walla, Cara Jacobson. “With spring-like weather typically arriving to the valley in early March, the festival is a perfect opportunity to sneak away to Walla Walla for a few days of live music, wine tasting, dining, and relaxation.” 

While performers are still being announced, the current lineup includes:

Joanna Connor

The Nick Schnebelen Band

Coyote Kings with Tiph Dames

The Stacy Jones Band

Junkyard Jane’s (25th Anniversary)

The Chris Eger Band

Lisa Mann and Her Really Good Band

Justyn Priest

Diego Romero with Lau Paula Rose

Nate Miller and the Funktion

The Vaughn Jensen Experience

Carl Tosten

Gary Winston and Real Deal Gospel

The Wasteland Kings

Shanks Pony

Jojo’s Mojo

Eoghan Murphy

Rick Phillips and Lance Smith

Gary and Erika 

Patrick Byrnes 

Denny Sedam 

Terry Lamot 

