WALLA WALLA —
The annual Walla Walla Guitar Festival is back for its eleventh year of entertainment throughout downtown Walla Walla.
For three days straight, six venues in the area will feature over two dozen acts. Some musicians are local, some regional, some national.
The venues include the Marcus Whitman Ballroom, VFW Post 992, Walla Walla Eagles, Plumb Cellars and Henry Earl Wines. The festival starts March 11 and goes through March 13.
On top of the numerous musical performances, there will be an acoustic showcase, a multi-venue guitar crawl, gospel brunch on Sunday and more. Multiple wineries from the area will also be in attendance, pairing local wines with different events.
A variety of ticket options are available, ranging from single event admission to full festival admission with lodging included.
“For obvious reasons, it has been a while since Walla Walla has been able to safely host an event of this magnitude, and we’re excited to welcome back the Walla Walla Guitar Festival for an 11th year,” said the marketing director for Visit Walla Walla, Cara Jacobson. “With spring-like weather typically arriving to the valley in early March, the festival is a perfect opportunity to sneak away to Walla Walla for a few days of live music, wine tasting, dining, and relaxation.”
While performers are still being announced, the current lineup includes:
Joanna Connor
The Nick Schnebelen Band
Coyote Kings with Tiph Dames
The Stacy Jones Band
Junkyard Jane’s (25th Anniversary)
The Chris Eger Band
Lisa Mann and Her Really Good Band
Justyn Priest
Diego Romero with Lau Paula Rose
Nate Miller and the Funktion
The Vaughn Jensen Experience
Carl Tosten
Gary Winston and Real Deal Gospel
The Wasteland Kings
Shanks Pony
Jojo’s Mojo
Eoghan Murphy
Rick Phillips and Lance Smith
Gary and Erika
Patrick Byrnes
Denny Sedam
Terry Lamot