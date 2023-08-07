WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Heritage Square Park in downtown Walla Walla is set to be renovated as an inviting, accessible public space.
The City of Walla Walla says the new park will have a stage with a canopy, new A.D.A. accessible restrooms, hardscape, lawn, seating, trees and planting areas. It will be a site for numerous events ranging from performing arts to recreational activities.
Most of the funding for the $2.65 million project is from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Other funds come from the Port of Walla Walla, proceeds from a sale of City property and a grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office.
Construction work is expected to begin in September and be complete by next spring. The City of Walla Walla says that the park should be finished and open to the public in time to host the Summer Music Series for 2024.
