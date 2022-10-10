WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
According to a social media report, the Walla Walla School District was notified by the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning, October, 8, that a student had died in a car crash.
The student was a freshman at Walla Walla High School (WWHS).
As part of its Crisis Response Plan, the Walla Walla School District provided a safe space for all students and staff at WWHS in the commons area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
