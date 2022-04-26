Walla Walla High names former professional athlete with passion for coaching as Athletic Director

WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
Walla Walla High School has a new Athletic Director, Chris Ferenz, an educator, former professional basketball player, coach and leader. Ferenz is hard to miss, standing “literally head and shoulders above most at Walla Walla High School” at 6’7” tall.
Ferenz’ rich career has taken him to a variety of places that paved the way for the new position. It started with his dedication to basketball at the Bellarmine College Preparatory school in San Jose, California. He lived two hours from the school, but knew the power of its basketball program and made the sacrifice.
After high school, Ferenz played basketball at the University of California Davis, where he was a starter for three years. He was named team captain his last two years. Ferenz earned his degree in Physical Education with an emphasis on biomechanics.
After college, he was signed as a professional basketball player in Australia. Ferenz played there for two years before returning to the United States to coach.
Before WWHS, Ferenz had been junior varsity coach at UC Davis and the head boys coach at Okanogan and Anacortes High Schools. He has spent 21 years as a volunteer assistant coach at Whitman college women’s basketball, working with his wife, head coach.
Last year, Ferenz coached the C-Team at WWHS. He has been the assistant head coach for WWHS boys for several seasons. He even took the girls basketball team to state in 2015, when his two daughters Kate and Mikayla were on the team.
“Basketball has really helped me find myself,” said Ferenz. “I have met tremendous people and have been able to travel the world. Sports are a great opportunity to grow and learn life lessons.”
Ferenz’ short term goals include getting to know the other coaches on a deeper level and supporting their development. He also intends to streamline the transition from middle school sports to high school sports.
“I am truly honored that I was selected to read this program and support our coaches and our student athletes,” said Ferenz. “This community has a great history of supporting athletics and I look forward to continuing that tradition by working with alumni, youth sports, middle school sports and activities all the way up to high school.”
Ferenz has already begun the position, as he took over after his predecessor Dirk Hansen resigned. He is reportedly already impressed with the program and encourages people to come and say hi to him at games or school.
“Parents and families are investing time in their student athletes and the kids are invested in something they enjoy,” said Ferenz. “I want to make sure I continue to support them in any way I can.”
