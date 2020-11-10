WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla High School JROTC Blue Devil Cadet Battalion will present a virtual assembly to honor all veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in a YouTube Live event.
"The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets have prepared a commemorative program for this assembly. Veterans and their guests are invited to log into our virtual assembly which will begin promptly at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Standard Time," said cadet Lt. Col. Ramon Lopez, the battalion commander. "Veterans of all periods and conflicts including the Cold War, from all branches including the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and all their components, active, reserve, guard, and retired will be recognized for their service to the nation."
The link to attend this event is: https://rebrand.ly/wahiassembly .
"This event is intended for all veterans, their families, survivors, friends of veterans, and the general public. Please share this invitation with every veteran you know," said Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Marrero, the senior Army instructor.