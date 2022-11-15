Walla Walla High School to offer traffic safety courses again

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla School District has announced the return of the high school’s Traffic Safety Program, offering a free course for students to learn about finances and traffic safety, plus complete the class prepared to take the Department of Licensing drive test.
The class is a semester long and will be offered both semesters, according to the WWSD press release from November 15. The first course will be offered in the 22-23 school year’s second semester in both zero and first period.
The class will fulfill a half credit for either general electives or occupational education requirements. The first half of the semester will focus on financial education, going over income, benefits, budgeting and taxes, the second on traffic safety. This includes 30 hours of traffic safety education, six hours of scheduled drives, four hours of observations and 12 hours of home-driving practice, according to the press release.
“We are so thankful that our School Board has stepped up to prioritize this critical opportunity for our students and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith. “Parents and students alike have shared how important financial literacy and access to driver’s education is. This initiative is just one more example of our board leaning into the work of removing barriers for families and ensuring students graduate high school with the essential skills and knowledge for lifelong success.”
Additionally, Wa-Hi will offer a shorter summer version of the program. Walla Walla students will be given priority, but family members can also enroll, along with non-district students for a fee, according to the release.
Students can sign up for the class if they are at least 15 years old and if they have a learner’s permit from the DOL by the beginning of the traffic safety portion, which will be April 10 for the first course offering. Families are encouraged to register for spring semester by December 16.
