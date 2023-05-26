WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Day of Champions gives students from different special education programs a chance to play games and get together outside in the sun.
The event has ways to adjust games to keep it fun for everyone according to Barb Casey the director of special education for Walla Walla public schools.
Lawn bowling, 25-yard dash, blowing bubbles, Frisbee toss, high jump, and long jump being just some of the activities kids took part in.
